One worker hospitalised, others evacuated after alleged chemical alert at Solihull factory, UK

7 July 2019 20:34 (UTC+04:00)

An alleged chemical incident has reportedly been caused by a floor paint reacting to aluminium, Birmingham Live outlet reported Sunday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Workers of a Jaguar Land Rover plant in Solihull, West Midlands, were evacuated from the facility on Sunday following what has been described as a "chemical alert".

"Today I have had reports of an incident at Jaguar Land Rover in Solihull. Workers are being hosed down and taken to hospital. That's all the information I can get. I'm hoping everyone is safe and nobody is taken ill. I'm going to contact JLR to see if I can get any further information", local councillor Diane Donaldson told the outlet.

A number of ambulances have been seen at the scene of the incident.

According to local ambulance service, 28 patients have been assessed with one being hospitalised with minor symptoms.

