Bulgaria seizes some 76 kg of cocaine hidden among fruits

18 August 2019 05:01 (UTC+04:00)

Bulgarian law enforcement officers in the port city of Burgas seized nearly 76 kg of cocaine hidden among fruits coming from Ecuador via Italy, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The illicit drug was found in a warehouse, packed in four boxes, the Ministry of Interior and national Prosecutor's Office said in a joint statement.

The boxes were part of a shipment consisting of 20,626 boxes with fruits, which arrived in Burgas on July 29, the statement said.

The drugs were wrapped in lead foil, which made it difficult to detect them, it said.

Authorities estimated that the value of the cocaine on the black market would exceed 2.83 million U.S. dollars.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan, Bulgaria discussing joint projects
Economy 12 August 09:30
Azerbaijan sends note of protest to Bulgarian Foreign Ministry
Politics 8 August 16:57
Azerbaijani MP: Visit of Bulgarian MPs to Nagorno-Karabakh is contrary to int'l law
Politics 8 August 16:51
IGB to close all pending issues in September and start construction
Oil&Gas 5 August 15:58
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team ranks second at Cadet World Championship in Sofia
Society 5 August 15:52
Turkmenistan prepares for business negotiations with Bulgaria
Economy 1 August 16:12
Latest
Eastern Libyan forces damaged civilian airport in western Libya: U.N.
Other News 04:26
Drone attack causes minor fire in Saudi gas plant: minister
Arab World 03:39
Blast at wedding in Afghan capital wounds at least 20: hospital
Other News 02:55
Influenza H1N1 death toll inches closer to 100 in Myanmar
Other News 02:13
Israel intercepts two out of three rockets launched from Gaza - IDF
Israel 01:21
DPRK warns U.S.-S. Korea joint military drills would bring "disastrous consequences"
World 00:38
Bomb, illegal valves damage Colombia's Transandino pipeline
Other News 17 August 23:59
Italy says six EU states will take in Open Arms migrants
Europe 17 August 23:15
EU's Juncker cuts holiday short for urgent surgery: statement
Europe 17 August 22:28