Spain's far right doubles seats in hung parliament

11 November 2019 06:17 (UTC+04:00)

Spain’s far-right Vox party more than doubled its number of lawmakers in the country’s fourth national election in four years, which delivered a deeply fragmented parliament, setting the stage for very difficult government negotiations, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The Socialists of acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who had gambled that a repeat parliamentary election would strengthen his hand, finished first but with fewer seats than in the previous ballot in April and further away from a majority, the near-final official results showed.

“One way or another we’ll form a progressive government and unblock the political stalemate ... We call upon all the political parties, except for those that work against coexistence and foster hatred,” Sanchez said.

The figures pointed to a legislative stalemate with neither the left nor right having a majority.

The outcome will require party leaders to be creative, negotiate seriously this time and, for some, swallow their pride, after higher abstention rates on Sunday showed that voters are tired of being called repeatedly to the ballot box.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Spanish voter turnout at 38% at 2 p.m., down from April election
Other News 10 November 20:49
Spain, Azerbaijan see 5.5% growth in bilateral trade
Business 10 November 19:35
American astronaut votes from outer space
Other News 10 November 10:50
Cyber attack hits Spanish companies including radio network
Other News 4 November 22:45
Spain to host U.N. climate talks in December after Chile cancels
Other News 3 November 04:36
Pakistan army says supports elected government amid major protest
Other News 3 November 01:50
Latest
Iran opens up about prospects of leaving nonproliferation treaty
Iran 04:38
Teenager killed after shooting in Malmo, minutes after car bomb explosion
Europe 03:17
Chinese president arrives in Greece for state visit
China 02:13
Evo Morales Resigns From Bolivian Presidency Amid Calls From Military, Police
World 01:18
Bolivia's military calls on Morales to step down as election fallout widens
Other News 01:10
Afghan Interior Minister declares victory over Daesh terror group in country
World 00:30
US Congress threatens to sanction Turkey unless Ankara abandons S-400
Turkey 10 November 23:58
Iraqi forces fire tear gas injuring 22 in Baghdad: sources
Arab World 10 November 22:49
A dozen dead, fishermen missing after cyclone Bulbul lashes Bangladesh and India
World 10 November 21:53