German industry slump sparks renewed growth fears

6 December 2019 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

Germany’s industrial output unexpectedly dropped in October, reviving worries about its economic growth outlook as its manufacturing backbone is hurt by global trade conflicts and disruption in the auto sector, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Industrial output dropped 1.7% on the month against expectations for a 0.1% rise, Statistics Office figures showed on Friday. Production of capital goods slumped by 4.4% on the month, the steepest decline in more than five years.

Europe’s biggest economy is going through a soft patch as its export-oriented manufacturers struggle against a backdrop of trade friction, an ailing car industry and uncertainties over Britain’s planned departure from the European Union.

“Now the trepidation starts again about GDP growth in the final quarter,” said Jens-Oliver Niklasch, economist at Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg.

In its 10th successive year of growth, the economy has been relying on strong consumption as exports weaken, which resulted in a second-quarter GDP contraction of 0.2%.

The economy grew by just 0.1% in the third quarter, narrowly avoiding recession, which economists usually define as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

“Trade conflicts, global uncertainty and disruption in the automotive industry have put the entire German industry in a headlock, from which it is hard to escape,” said Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING.

Many economists have been urging the government to ditch its policy of incurring no new net debt, saying it should instead borrow to finance a stimulus package.

The government seems to be betting instead on an easing of trade frictions between the United States and both China and the EU to revive Germany’s manufacturing sector.

“The economic weakness in industry remains” the ministry said in a statement. “However, the latest developments in new orders and business expectations indicate that a stabilising trend could emerge in the coming months.”

German business morale rose in November, the Ifo economic institute said late last month.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Germany's Linde AG to invest over $80M in technical gas production in Kazakhstan
Business 12:46
Kazakhstan urges German business to jointly implement agriculture projects
Business 11:53
Tokayev: Kazakhstan ready to offer special benefits for German investors
Business 11:37
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas to co-op with Linde AG in gas processing
Oil&Gas 11:04
German manufacturing crisis drags into final quarter
Europe 5 December 13:31
Kazakh President to pay official visit to Germany
Kazakhstan 5 December 12:12
Latest
Russian oil companies may implement joint project in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 13:33
Kazakhstan invested about $30B to develop Euro-Asian transport corridors
Transport 13:23
Azerbaijan, Pakistan finalizing oil supply agreement
Oil&Gas 13:17
Iran allocates funds for faster construction of Chabahar-Zahedan railway
Business 13:03
Iran may end up with $35B of budget deficit next year
Business 12:58
Two power substations built in Azerbaijan’s Khirdalan town
Oil&Gas 12:53
Azerbaijani president, first lady view landscaping work done around Shahkhandan tomb in Shamakhi
Politics 12:51
EBRD may increase Uzbekistan's project portfolio to $1B
Business 12:49
Minister: About 1 million tons of cargo transported via Kyrgyzstan using TRACECA
Transport 12:47