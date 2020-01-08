UK PM Johnson condemns Iranian attack on military bases in Iraq

8 January 2020 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned on Wednesday the attack by Iran on military bases in Iraq housing western troops in retaliation for the U.S. killing of an Iranian general, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq in retaliation for the death of Qassem Soleimani, raising the stakes in its conflict with Washington amid concern of a wider war in the Middle East.

“We of course condemn the attack on Iraqi military bases hosting coalition forces,” Johnson told parliament, speaking in public on the crisis for the first time. “Iran should not repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks but must instead pursue urgent de-escalation.”

