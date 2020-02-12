Storm Ciara continues raging in Poland

Storm Ciara, which has been battering Poland since late Sunday, damaged 250 buildings and hundreds of trees on Tuesday alone with no casualties reported, the State Fire Service (PSP) said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

On Tuesday, the fire departments launched 1,246 interventions across the country, said Pawel Fratczak, spokesman for PSP chief commander, Polish Press Agency reported.

Storm Ciara, also known as Sabine in Poland and Germany, has so far claimed three lives in Poland, leaving another 12 injured.

It also caused power outages in several areas and numerous flights, train and ferry services to be canceled.