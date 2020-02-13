Amazon headquarters in Madrid briefly evacuated after false bomb threat: police
The Madrid headquarters of U.S. online retailer Amazon.com Inc were temporarily evacuated on Thursday after a bomb threat which proved to be false, Spanish police said, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.
“It was a false alarm,”, a police spokeswoman said, adding that Amazon’s staff were re-entering the building. An Amazon spokesman confirmed staff were back to work.
