Italy coronavirus deaths jump to 52, cases climb above 2,000

Europe 2 March 2020 23:37 (UTC+04:00)
Italy coronavirus deaths jump to 52, cases climb above 2,000

The death toll from coronavirus in Italy jumped to 52 on Monday from 34 the day before and the total number of confirmed cases in Europe’s worst affected country climbed past the 2,000 mark, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The increase in deaths was the largest since the outbreak surfaced 10 days ago in the wealthy northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto. Lombardy, around Italy’s financial capital Milan, is by far with hardest hit, with 38 casualties.

The virus has since spread south but the vast majority of cases remain centered on the original hotspots, with the addition of Emilia Romagna, another affluent region which borders on both Lombardy and Veneto and now has more cases than Veneto.

In total, 2,036 people have tested positive in Italy, up from 1,694 on Sunday. Of these, 149 have recovered, the civil protection agency said.

“What is comforting is that 50% of the 258 people who tested positive (in the last 24 hours) have no symptoms or are being looked after at home,” Angelo Borrelli, head of the agency, told reporters.

In total, Italy has tested 23,345 people for the disease.

The Lombardy regional government urged people over the age of 65 to remain at home, as data showed they were by far the most vulnerable to the highly contagious illness.

“All those who have died (in Lombardy) are people over 65 with underlying health conditions, especially cardiovascular problems,” said Giulio Gallera, the region’s councillor responsible for welfare policy.

In a worrying development, a policeman and a fireman based in Rome have also tested positive, authorities said, raising the risk of the virus spreading in the Italian capital.

Cases in Rome, Italy’s largest city with 3 million people, had previously been limited to a Chinese couple on holiday and an Italian repatriated from the Chinese city of Wuhan - where the outbreak originated late last year - on a special flight and hospitalized. All three recovered.

On Monday the Spallanzani infectious diseases hospital where the policeman was staying announced that his wife, two children and sister-in-law were also infected.

The school attended by his son, in the nearby town of Pomezia, was closed and lessons were suspended in the university faculty at Rome’s main Sapienza university, attended by his other son.

ECONOMIC HIT

The coronavirus is taking a heavy toll on Italy’s economy, which was already teetering on the verge of recession before the outbreak, with sectors from manufacturing to tourism hit by a plunge in orders.

Several international airlines including Lufthansa Delta Airlines and countries such as the Czech Republic have reduced or suspended flights to Italian cities.

Milan cathedral reopened to the public on Monday but schools and universities remain closed and many companies told staff to work from home.

The top of the UniCredit skyscraper in Milan was lit in red, white and green, the colors of the Italian flag, in a sign of solidarity with people hit by the virus.

National statistics bureau ISTAT reported on Monday that the 2019 budget deficit came in at 1.6% of national output, the smallest fiscal gap for 12 years.

The much-lower-than-expected reading potentially gives the coalition of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party more leeway to spend and borrow this year - good news with coronavirus costs soaring.

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri announced on Sunday the cabinet would this week approve 3.6 billion euros ($3.5 billion) of measures to help companies.

An aid package worth 900 million euros was unveiled on Friday for the worst-impacted zones.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan to expand share of digital economy in country
Uzbekistan to expand share of digital economy in country
Central Bank of Uzbekistan launches QR-online payment service
Central Bank of Uzbekistan launches QR-online payment service
Azerbaijan to exempt imported electronic computing devices from custom duties
Azerbaijan to exempt imported electronic computing devices from custom duties
Loading Bars
Latest
Italy coronavirus deaths jump to 52, cases climb above 2,000 Europe 23:37
IMF, World Bank say ready to address economic challenges of coronavirus World 23:05
Cavusoglu, Stoltenberg discuss Idlib Turkey 22:51
Economic consequences of coronavirus Economy 22:41
MP: Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation’s achievements become possible thanks to First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 22:34
Belarus interested in long-term contract on buying Azerbaijani oil Economy 22:24
Azerbaijan's exports of goods via “single window” up in January 2020 Business 22:00
Iran approves parliamentary election results in 50 constituencies Society 21:43
Britain's Raab flies to Turkey to show support on Syria Europe 21:11
Azerbaijan can increase volumes of fixed capital Finance 20:59
Azerbaijan's Rattan company intends to export furniture to more countries Economy 20:26
Car insurance fees up in Azerbaijan Economy 20:18
Azerbaijan's Green Wood company intends to export antique furniture Business 20:14
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds deposit auction Finance 19:49
Azerbaijan’s AccessBank opens tender to attract repair, construction services Tenders 19:41
Azerbaijani analysts forecast oil price hike Finance 19:35
Top five countries importing Azerbaijan's non-oil products disclosed Business 19:32
Watanabe: Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation’s success is result of First VP Mehriban Aliyeva’s purposeful strategy Politics 19:27
Uzbekistan to expand share of digital economy in country ICT 19:19
Assets of SOCAR’s Petkim petrochemical complex greatly increase Business 19:14
Minister: Introduction of innovations in agrarian sector of Azerbaijan important Economy 19:10
Azerbaijan's Faydali company to expand range of cosmetic products Business 19:06
Central Bank of Uzbekistan launches QR-online payment service ICT 18:53
Kazakhstan talks implementation of largest PPP project with EBRD Business 18:50
Georgia to export new armored vehicle Business 18:49
US oil output reaches another record level Oil&Gas 18:47
Kazakhstan prohibits Iranian citizens from entering the country amid coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 18:45
Azerbaijan to exempt imported electronic computing devices from custom duties ICT 18:41
Azerbaijan has high level of cyberspace security Economy 18:38
Trade House of Azerbaijan to open in Kazakhstan in 2020 Economy 18:33
Export of agricultural products from East Azerbaijan province of Iran increases Business 18:28
Britain says it will not compromise on food standards in U.S. trade talks Europe 18:24
Turkey’s Energy Ministry prohibits FGC Insaat company to participate in tenders Turkey 18:22
Georgian wine export to China declines due to coronavirus Business 18:15
Iran discloses number of people in Qom hospitals infected with coronavuris Society 18:10
Iran releases over 3.6 million tons of goods from Hormozgan Customs Business 18:04
Iraq sets two conditions for Iranian trucks entry Business 17:54
Kazakhstan cancels some events due to coronavirus outbreak Kazakhstan 17:44
Coronavirus in Iran affects auto market as well Business 17:43
Iran suspends visa issuing for some countries over coronavirus Iran 17:37
Turkey increases export to BSEC countries Turkey 17:37
Istanbul - leader in number of cars driven in Turkey World 17:28
Coronavirus to draw down global exploration and production investments Oil&Gas 17:24
Azerbaijan's banks widely use high technologies Economy 17:18
EU readies measures to help economy as coronavirus hits Europe 17:17
France's Macron cancels events to focus on coronavirus response Europe 17:15
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation leads FIG list of “Meritorious Federations” again Politics 17:13
Weekly summary on Turkmen textile volumes purchased by foreign business Business 17:10
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund reveals amount of transfers to state budget Finance 17:06
JP Morgan expects oil demand to rebound in 2Q20 Oil&Gas 17:06
Visit of buyer missions to Azerbaijan to be organized - AZPROMO Economy 17:04
Azerbaijan Military Prosecutor's Office files criminal case on Armenian armed forces’ provocation (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:54
UK to consider opposition to digital tax in pursuit of U.S. trade deal Europe 16:52
Azerbaijani president visits newly-built park with statue of Shah Ismail Khatai (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16:47
Azerbaijan closes down schools, universities due to coronavirus upon Cabinet of Ministers’ decision Society 16:38
Turkey's exports of chemical products to Israel up Turkey 16:16
Schools in Iran to remain closed until week's end Iran 16:15
Azerbaijani troops involved in exercises moving to operational areas (PHOTO) (VIDEO) Politics 16:14
Portugal registers first two cases of coronavirus Europe 16:06
WB: Kazakhstan - clear leader in Central Asia in global economic integration Business 16:01
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Iranian government on successful holding of parliamentary elections Politics 15:49
Parliament of Georgia joins fight against spread of coronavirus Georgia 15:48
Azerbaijan's export increases Business 15:41
Coronavirus bodycount in Iran continues to rise Iran 15:35
Operational headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers promptly responds to citizens’ appeals Society 15:27
Amazon's fight against $277 million EU tax order kicks off in court on Thursday Europe 15:18
Delivery date of Azerbaijan's oil via tankers to Belarus revealed Economy 15:13
Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund describes new capital investments Finance 15:11
Iran to produce catalysts for petrochemical sector Oil&Gas 14:58
Iran sees increase in export of products from Isfahan province Business 14:50
IFC strengthens partnership with Uzbekistan's Ipak Yuli bank Finance 14:49
China repeats call for dialogue after North Korea missile launch Other News 14:44
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for supply of metal belts Tenders 14:39
El Al cancels flights to many European cities Israel 14:31
Qatar interested in implementing large-scale projects in Turkmenistan Business 14:31
Consumer prices increase in Uzbekistan Finance 14:29
Australia warns it can't stop the spread of coronavirus from overseas Other News 14:19
Construction companies of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan announce new joint venture Construction 14:19
Turkmenistan's state oil concern to acquire pipes Tenders 14:18
Zenith Energy to hand over Contract Rehabilitation Area to SOCAR Oil&Gas 13:57
International Atomic Energy Agency to certify nuclear physics specialists of Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:56
OSCE MG should produce more for resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Turkish FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:51
Louvre museum closed as management, workers meet over coronavirus risks Europe 13:36
Call for military service postponed due to coronavirus in Iran Iran 13:36
Bank of England says working with partners to offset coronavirus impact Europe 13:34
Activities for promoting Azerbaijani business in China postponed Economy 13:30
Inaction by OPEC+ would likely trigger potentially severe bout of selling Oil&Gas 13:28
Turkey's export to OIC countries in January 2020 grows Turkey 13:28
FIAT ranks first in Turkey's car market in terms of total sales Turkey 13:19
Baku Transport Agency sets up headquarters over coronavirus Society 13:14
Kazakh freight transportation operator opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 13:11
Iranian currency rates for March 2 Finance 13:09
Kazakhstan's telecommunications company to buy equipment via tender Tenders 13:05
Number of flights to/from Iran down due to coronavirus alert Iran 13:01
New pipelines laid to Iranian Salman refinery Business 12:51
Saudis to keep oil production low, to help manage market Oil&Gas 12:43
Kazakhstan to take measures for non-commodity export volume increase Business 12:40
One more airline reduces number of flights from Georgia to Italy Transport 12:30
Consumer Price Index increases in Georgia Business 12:29
Uzbekistan strengthens co-op with Belarus in agriculture Business 12:28
All news