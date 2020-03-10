Britain says trade talks with EU will go ahead
Britain said it expected the next round of negotiations with the European Union to go ahead as scheduled, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The spokesman said there were no contingency measures for the talks in place despite the global coronavirus outbreak.
