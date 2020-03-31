Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 61,913
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany has risen to 61,913 and 583 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Cases rose by 4,615 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 128, the tally showed.
Latest
Publication on March 31 – Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis posted on President Ilham Aliyev’s official Facebook page (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Economy Minister: Restrictions applied by state to economic activity primarily affect micro-entrepreneurs