Heathrow Airport sees April passenger numbers down 97%

Europe 1 May 2020 10:32 (UTC+04:00)
London’s Heathrow Airport, traditionally the busiest in Europe, said passenger numbers were expected to be down by around 97% in April and they were likely to remain weak until governments fighting the coronavirus outbreak deem it safe to travel, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

For the first quarter, revenue fell 12.7% to 593 million pounds ($745 million) and adjusted EBITDA fell by 22.4% to 315 million pounds.

Heathrow said it had 3.2 billion pounds in liquidity, sufficient to maintain the business at least over the next 12 months, even with no passengers.

