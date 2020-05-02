Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 945 to 161,703
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 945 to 161,703, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The death toll rose by 94 to 6,575.
Latest
Nar continues to provide mobile and online services to its subscribers during special quarantine regime (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev: Currently, one of main goals of our economic development is to reduce shadow economy
President Ilham Aliyev: Current period for us is a time when we must increase spending and help vulnerable citizens and entrepreneurs
Azerbaijan expands list of conditions for permission to foreigners, stateless persons for temporary residence