UK's confirmed COVID-19 death toll tops 30,000

Another 649 COVID-19 patients have died, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in Britain to 30,076, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick said Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

Chairing the Downing Street daily briefing, Jenrick told reporters that 69,463 tests were carried out Tuesday, with a total of 201,101 people having tested positive for the virus in Britain.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed during the Prime Minister's Questions -- which gives MPs the chance to question the prime minister -- that he will set out details of his plan to start relaxing the lockdown on Sunday.

Johnson said he wanted some lockdown easing measures to come into force from Monday next week.