UK COVID-19 deaths hit 43,414 as another 186 patients die

Another 186 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Thursday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 43,414, the British Department of Health and Social Care said Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

As of Friday morning, 309,360 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 1,006, according to the department.

As of Friday morning, there have been 8,911,226 tests of the novel coronavirus in the country, with 165,665 tests on Thursday, said the department.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday warned that Britons are "taking too many liberties" as crowded beach scenes were reported Thursday. He urged the public to follow social distancing to avoid spikes in COVID-19 cases.

Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty has also warned that people must follow social distancing guidance while enjoying the sunny weather, or COVID-19 cases "will rise again".

"COVID-19 has gone down due to the efforts of everyone but is still in general circulation. If we do not follow social distancing guidance then cases will rise again. Naturally people will want to enjoy the sun but we need to do so in a way that is safe for all," he said on Twitter.