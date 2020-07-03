Macron names Jean Castex as prime minister in government overhaul

Europe 3 July 2020 15:12 (UTC+04:00)
Macron names Jean Castex as prime minister in government overhaul

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named Jean Castex, a top civil servant and local mayor who orchestrated France’s exit from its coronavirus lockdown, as prime minister in a high-stakes cabinet reshuffle, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Castex will be tasked be forming the next government, the Elysee Palace said in a short statement. He replaces Edouard Philippe, who resigned earlier on Friday.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Total assets of Azerbaijan’s Bank BTB grow
Total assets of Azerbaijan’s Bank BTB grow
Azerbaijan supports entrepreneurs’ existing loan portfolio
Azerbaijan supports entrepreneurs’ existing loan portfolio
Precious metal prices drop in Azerbaijan on July 3
Precious metal prices drop in Azerbaijan on July 3
Loading Bars
Latest
Data on cargo movement from Greece via Turkish ports announced Turkey 15:44
Turkey's export to D-8 countries drops compared to last year Turkey 15:38
TANAP Natural Gas Transmission Co. sees increase in current assets Oil&Gas 15:36
Total assets of Azerbaijan’s Bank BTB grow Finance 15:34
Thailand's main airport offers rapid coronavirus test for international arrivals Other News 15:31
Azerbaijan supports entrepreneurs’ existing loan portfolio Finance 15:28
Revenues of TANAP Company up Oil&Gas 15:20
Azerbaijani, Russian experts highlight economic perspectives of North-South strategy Economy 15:15
Macron names Jean Castex as prime minister in government overhaul Europe 15:12
Volume of cargo shipment from China via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 15:06
Industrial production surges in Azerbaijan Business 14:48
Uber widens taxi app to Japan's Tokyo but ride-sharing still barred Other News 14:44
Large harvest of potatoes, onions expected in Turkmenistan Business 14:40
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for July 3 Society 14:29
Serbia's capital declares state of emergency over rising COVID-19 cases Europe 14:13
Air France unions braced for job cut talks Europe 14:10
OECD: COVID-19 limiting inflow of investments into Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 14:10
Kazakhstan Railways to buy accumulators via tender Tenders 14:07
Iran to address debt payment issue of productive units Business 14:00
Shell evacuating its staff from Kazakhstan's Kashagan field Oil&Gas 13:42
Georgia expects rich harvest of wheat, barley Business 13:41
UK-based ITI Capital eyes expanding its product lines in Kazakhstan Business 13:18
EU Delegation to Azerbaijan outlines deliverables for next months Business 13:03
Kazakh Gas Refinery extends tender for pipeline inspection Tenders 13:01
Azerbaijani gas will add to EU-Azerbaijan bilateral trade – Jankauskas Oil&Gas 12:57
Caspian Legal Center expanding its services for Azerbaijan's oil, gas sector Business 12:53
New French PM to be named within hours - Macron's office Europe 12:39
Prices for Azerbaijani oil continue to rise Oil&Gas 12:36
India to scrutinize power supply parts imports from China Other News 12:35
German Ambassador praises Georgia’s efforts to combat COVID-19 Georgia 12:16
Geostat reveals inflation rates in Georgia in June 2020 Business 12:14
French PM Philippe resigns as Macron readies reshuffle Europe 12:13
Azerbaijan, Ukraine highly appreciate cooperation at int'l organizations (PHOTO) Politics 12:11
Precious metal prices drop in Azerbaijan on July 3 Finance 12:10
Uzbek students to be able to study at Turkish military universities Turkey 12:04
Ayan Aliyeva, CEO of A-Level Education Group: “The Foundation program is a 100% guarantee of admission to a range of leading universities around the world” Society 12:00
UNEC employee wins the Special Prize of the International Festival (PHOTO) Society 11:56
Azerbaijan-Iran trade turnover down Business 11:54
Air France unions braced for job cut talks Europe 11:35
Georgia reports 4 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:26
OECD looks to help Turkmenistan simplify creation of businesses Business 11:25
Liquified gas imports to Georgia increase Oil&Gas 11:19
Number of German companies operating in Kazakhstan increases Business 10:59
Mortgage lending through state line increases in Azerbaijan Finance 10:53
Huseyn Abdullayev, who scored the maximum number of points at the final exams: ‘My biggest dream is to enter Baku Higher Oil School’ Society 10:48
England to relax quarantine rules for around 50 countries Europe 10:47
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 3 Finance 10:46
Nissan's China sales grew 4.5% in June Other News 10:43
CPC oil handling down month-on-month at its Marine Terminal Oil&Gas 10:31
Details of five-month cargo shipment via Turkish Rize port announced Turkey 10:15
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund's forecast for oil, gas sales in 2020 revealed Oil&Gas 10:12
Azerbaijan's Central Bank ramps up its currency reserves Finance 10:12
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 52 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:11
Turkey reveals data on cargo movement via its Hopa port Turkey 10:05
Oil falls as virus resurgence fears weigh on fuel demand recovery Oil&Gas 09:59
Kazakhstan doubles import of Iranian-made goods Business 09:58
Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, imported from abroad Other News 09:44
Singapore May retail sales crash 52.1% in record drop Other News 09:44
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish Dikili port revealed Turkey 09:43
Ambassador: Azerbaijan, Georgia have great opportunities for cooperation in new areas (INTERVIEW) Business 09:37
Inside look at Iran's Shahid Rajaei port's 'green approach' to work Transport 09:33
Kazakh oil services company to buy pumps via tender Tenders 09:33
Spain ready to assist in making linkage with Azerbaijani port Transport 09:04
Daimler to take 10% Farasis stake as part of battery cell pact Business 08:50
Delta amends credit facility to include stricter covenants Transport 08:21
Brazil central bank chief says WhatsApp payments service faces further review ICT 07:35
Dhabeji SEZ under CPEC to open new vistas of prosperity for Pakistan Economy 06:49
UN chief appoints Cristina Duarte of Cape Verde as his special adviser on Africa World 06:05
Merkel and von der Leyen push for coronavirus recovery fund, calling for EU solidarity Finance 05:36
Venezuela, EU agree to promote diplomatic contact at highest level Other News 04:48
Omani health minister calls for tightening anti-coronavirus measures Arab World 03:55
174 illegal immigrants rescued off western Libyan coast: IOM Other News 03:08
UN chief saddened by enormous loss of life in Myanmar landslide World 02:13
State Department warns top U.S. firms over supply chain risks linked to China's Xinjiang US 01:25
Feature: Kenyan cybercafes boom as COVID-19 increases digitization of services Business 00:36
Alibaba Cloud announces business expansion in Southeast Asia ICT 2 July 23:49
Egypt receives 313 tourists from Switzerland, Belarus amid flight resumption Tourism 2 July 22:55
McDonald's to pause U.S. reopening of dine-in services by 21 days Business 2 July 21:35
Iran to inaugurate more dams, water treatment plants Business 2 July 20:30
Azerbaijan extending special quarantine regime Society 2 July 19:58
Azerbaijan increases import of Indian products Business 2 July 19:46
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry discloses volume of harvested cereal crops Business 2 July 19:35
Bulgaria, Greece to ensure clear distribution of tax profits from IGB Oil&Gas 2 July 19:28
BP, Enagas to promote projects to reduce emissions Oil&Gas 2 July 19:18
Azerbaijan to start exporting hazelnuts to Egypt, Pakistan, Italy Business 2 July 19:16
Azerbaijan’s Az-Granata to greatly increase revenues from export of pomegranate juices, wine Business 2 July 19:15
Turkmenistan can increase export to Russia’s Astrakhan Business 2 July 19:08
Revenues of Southern Gas Corridor CJSC rise Oil&Gas 2 July 19:07
Georgia's Namakhvani HPP receives building permit Oil&Gas 2 July 19:02
Export of Azerbaijani products to Australia edges up Business 2 July 18:58
DAIR Hotels & Restaurants Association talks prospects for gastronomic tourism in Azerbaijan Tourism 2 July 18:48
Azerbaijan confirms 572 new COVID-19 cases Society 2 July 18:44
Georgia's National Bank carries foreign exchange intervention to stabilize lari Finance 2 July 18:38
Public services digitalization leads to indirect economic effects in Kazakhstan ICT 2 July 18:36
Southern Gas Corridor CJSC’s assets up Oil&Gas 2 July 18:35
Data on cargo transshipment from Kazakhstan via ports of Turkey announced Turkey 2 July 18:29
Turkmenistan’s Demiryollary to buy materials for track superstructure via tender Tenders 2 July 18:25
Georgia makes changes in preferential agro-credit system for food industry Business 2 July 18:22
Azerbaijani gymnasts congratulate policemen on professional holiday (VIDEO) Society 2 July 18:21
New opportunities from UNEC for those who want to study Design (PHOTO) Society 2 July 18:17
All news