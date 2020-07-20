France's Macron hopeful of a compromise on recovery plan
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he was hopeful a compromise could be reached over a European Union recovery plan, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Macron also said that talks had advanced in the EU summit.
“I’m starting today with a lot of determination to make progress”, Macron said as he arrived for the fourth day of the summit.
