France's Macron hopeful of a compromise on recovery plan

Europe 20 July 2020 15:52 (UTC+04:00)
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he was hopeful a compromise could be reached over a European Union recovery plan, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Macron also said that talks had advanced in the EU summit.

“I’m starting today with a lot of determination to make progress”, Macron said as he arrived for the fourth day of the summit.

