Britain to remove Belgium, Bahamas, Andorra from safe COVID-19 list

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced Thursday that travelers returning to the country from Belgium, the Bahamas and Andorra will have to quarantine at home for 14 days from Saturday, citing rising COVID-19 infection levels in the three countries, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Shapps, in a tweet, said the measures would come into force in England from Saturday at 0300 GMT. He said that the three countries have been removed from the so-called travel corridors which meant arrivals were exempt from self-isolating.

In Wales, the restrictions will come into force from midnight Thursday.

People who do not self-isolate when required can be fined in Britain.

At the same time, the British Foreign Office has updated its travel advice to warn against all but essential trips to Andorra, Belgium and the Bahamas.

Nearly 1.8 million British nationals visit Belgium every year while 150,000 visit Andorra. The Bahamas, meanwhile, received more than 36,000 visitors from Britain in 2018.