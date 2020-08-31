Portugal's GDP sinks 13.9% in second quarter, final data show

Portugal’s economy contracted a record 13.9% in the second quarter of 2020 from the previous three-month period due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The INE also said that, between April and June, the economy shrank 16.3% from a year earlier, marking the biggest contraction ever in the country.

Both figures are in line with a second flash reading released by the INE on August 14.