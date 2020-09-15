Germany won't take risky short-cuts on COVID-19 vaccines
Germany will not take risky shortcuts when developing a vaccine against COVID-19, Research Minister Anja Karliczek said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“Even when the world is waiting for a vaccine - we won’t take risky short-cuts here,” Karliczek told a news conference in Berlin
“We will not deviate from this line in Germany or in Europe. And I also believe that all countries should proceed in this way globally.”
She repeated her assertion from July that she does not expect that a vaccine will be broadly available until the middle of 2021.
