Germany won't take risky short-cuts on COVID-19 vaccines

Europe 15 September 2020 17:14 (UTC+04:00)
Germany will not take risky shortcuts when developing a vaccine against COVID-19, Research Minister Anja Karliczek said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“Even when the world is waiting for a vaccine - we won’t take risky short-cuts here,” Karliczek told a news conference in Berlin

“We will not deviate from this line in Germany or in Europe. And I also believe that all countries should proceed in this way globally.”

She repeated her assertion from July that she does not expect that a vaccine will be broadly available until the middle of 2021.

