Slovenia reports 1,731 new COVID-19 cases
Slovenia on Saturday reported 1,731 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 54,001, according to official figures, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Slovenia on Nov. 12 decided to tighten its restrictive measures for 14 days to curb the spread of coronavirus, returning the country roughly to the spring level of lockdown.
Latest
Today's discussions between delegations of Turkey, Russia on current situation in Karabakh concluded
Unlike Armenians who took out all their belongings, Azerbaijanis left Kelbajar barely dressed in winter, sometimes barefoot (PHOTOS/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan proved its military strength not only to Armenia, but to whole world - Rufiz Hafizoglu in interview to TRT Arab TV channel (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan to reveal assessment of damage caused by Armenia to civilian objects - Cabinet of Ministers