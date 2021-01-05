UK to toughen COVID-19 border controls soon
Britain will shortly publish plans for new border restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“We’ll be coming forward very shortly with new proposals on how exactly we will make sure that our borders are safe,” Gove told Sky News.
“But the message is very, very clear for UK citizens that they should not be travelling.”
Latest
Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan sign joint appeal to attract investments for construction of Trans-Afghan railway