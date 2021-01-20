Blast rocks building in downtown Madrid

A powerful explosion has rocked a building in downtown Madrid Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

El Diario newspaper specified that the blast occurred on Toledo Street.

El Pais said that the incident took place at around 15:00 local time. The blast destroyed the building's upper floors. There are concerns that the building can be a care home.

At least six people have been injured, Spain’s La Sexta reported. According to the TV channel, a gas leak could have caused the explosion.