Spain's jobless hit four million for first time in five years as pandemic curbs bite

Europe 2 March 2021 16:10 (UTC+04:00)
Spain's jobless hit four million for first time in five years as pandemic curbs bite

The number of jobless people in Spain rose above 4 million for the first time in five years in February, official data showed on Tuesday, as COVID-19 restrictions ravage the ailing economy, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Spain has lost more than 400,000 jobs, around two-thirds of them in the hospitality sector, which has struggled with limits on opening hours and capacity as well as an 80% slump in international tourism.

Jobless claims rose by 1.12% from a month earlier, or by 44,436 people to 4,008,789, Labour Ministry data showed, the fifth consecutive monthly increase in unemployment.

That number was 23.5% higher than in February 2020, the last month before the pandemic took hold in Spain.

“The rise in unemployment, caused by the third wave, is bad news, reflecting the structural flaws of the labour market that are accentuated by the pandemic,” Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz tweeted.

Restrictions vary sharply from region to region in Spain, with some shutting down all hospitality businesses, though Madrid has taken a particularly relaxed approach and kept bars and restaurants open.

A total of 30,211 positions were lost over the month, seasonally adjusted data from the Social Security Ministry showed. It was the first month more positions were closed than created since Spain emerged from its strict first-wave lockdown in May.

Still, the number of people supported by Spain’s ERTE furlough scheme across Spain fell by nearly 29,000 to 899,383 in February.

“These figures have remained more or less stable since September, indicating that the second and third waves of the pandemic have had a much smaller effect than the first in this regard,” the ministry said in a statement.

Hotels, bars and restaurants and air travel are the sectors with the highest proportion of furloughed workers, it added.

Tourism dependent regions like the Canary and Balearic Islands have been particularly hard hit, with the workforce contracting by more than 6% since last February in both archipelagos.

The last time the number of jobless in Spain hit 4 million was in April 2016.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan and Iran to build new bridge over Astarachay - Iranian ambassador
Azerbaijan and Iran to build new bridge over Astarachay - Iranian ambassador
Uzbekistan attracts Russian experts for reconstruction of Sardoba reservoir
Uzbekistan attracts Russian experts for reconstruction of Sardoba reservoir
Turkey to open tender for Canal Istanbul in 2021
Turkey to open tender for Canal Istanbul in 2021
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Hertz set to ride out of bankruptcy with $4.2 billion from investment firms US 17:26
Money transfers via int'l payment systems down in Kazakhstan Finance 17:15
Azercell obtains yet another award on customer experience management Society 17:14
German companies may take part in restoring Azerbaijan's liberated lands - ambassador Economy 17:05
Excavation of well in Iran's Ahvaz oil field launched Oil&Gas 17:00
Uzbekistan considers resuming air communication with Russia Transport 16:56
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling in Iran Finance 16:55
Kazakhstan, Georgia resume mutual flights as COVID-19 restrictions lifted Transport 16:54
Uzbekistan eyes expanding mutually beneficial relations with foreign partners Uzbekistan 16:52
Azerbaijan and Germany to continue co-op on improving qualifications of managers Economy 16:46
Generation data of Iran's Shahid Rajaee TPP announced Oil&Gas 16:44
Lithuania supports subsidizing renewable energy projects in Georgia Oil&Gas 16:41
Demand for pick-up trucks in Azerbaijan may increase - expert Economy 16:37
Kazakhstan boosts agriculture output, sets up tasks for sector's dev't Kazakhstan 16:25
Turkey issues Jan. 2021 data on passenger traffic at Istanbul Airport Turkey 16:15
Azerbaijani company discloses output of primary aluminum Business 16:12
Spain's jobless hit four million for first time in five years as pandemic curbs bite Europe 16:10
Volume of exports from Iran's Qom Province increases Business 16:10
S.Korean oil company holding exploration on land plots in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 16:00
EU executive says joint vaccine strategy not unravelling Europe 15:59
Azerbaijan, Germany discuss expanding cooperation in oil & gas sector Oil&Gas 15:56
Azerbaijani business environment entering recovery period - Minister of Economy Business 15:55
Iran's awaits action from US over JCPOA Nuclear Program 15:53
Indonesia says identifies two cases of British COVID-19 variant Europe 15:39
Europe – Iran held business forum to expand trade Business 15:36
Uzbek-Russian JV completes geological exploration at Akchalak investment block Oil&Gas 15:35
Azerbaijani electricity supplier first to use special-purpose UAVs Oil&Gas 15:35
Iran reaches gas export growth Business 15:28
Turkish president instructs to shoot TV series about Karabakh war victory Society 15:18
Cargo, passenger traffic via Turkish Sabiha Gokcen Airport down from early 2021 Turkey 15:15
Germany to extend coronavirus lockdown until March 28 Europe 15:03
Iran unveils data of imports, exports through Anzali port Transport 15:01
Azerbaijan records notable growth in population's US dollar demand Finance 14:58
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 2 Society 14:47
Azerbaijani Association of Travel Agencies and Association of Travel Bloggers sign agreement of understanding (PHOTO) Tourism 14:44
Union ministers Amit Shah, S Jaishankar get Covid-19 vaccine after PM Modi Other News 14:35
Azerbaijan to hold new auction for public property facilities Business 14:34
Azerbaijan in cooperation with Turkey to make movie about Karabakh War Society 14:32
TV, radio channels to be non-accredited for 2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Society 14:32
Iran's Changuleh - 'a very complex oil field', says official Oil&Gas 14:32
Proven gas reserves not adequate to furnish rising demand Oil&Gas 14:24
BHOS launches next ‘Business Education for Engineers’ course Society 14:24
Iran to build combined cycle power plan in Mazandaran Province Oil&Gas 14:17
Azerbaijan confirms 143 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 14:17
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan Finance 14:16
Nitin Gadkari: Despite Covid, highway construction at a record of over 32 km a day Other News 14:15
IAF To Take Part In Multinational Exercise "Desert Flag" With France, US In UAE Other News 14:12
Uzbekistan reports increases in gasoline price Oil&Gas 14:09
Uzbek ministry to purchase computer equipment via tender Tenders 14:08
Uzbek commodity exchange reports volume of RON-80 gasoline sold Oil&Gas 14:05
Russia's Novak preparing for OPEC+ meeting on March 4 Russia 14:01
UK's European Technology Development Ltd interested in doing business in Turkmenistan Business 14:01
Iran discusses potential of power transmission lines to neighboring countries Oil&Gas 14:01
Uzbek commodity exchange reports volume of goods sold for Feb. 22-28 Uzbekistan 14:01
Azerbaijan's Tax Service registers local affiliate of UAE's Masdar company Oil&Gas 13:40
Azerbaijan shares data on mortgage and guaranteed loans issued over February 2021 Finance 13:34
Azerbaijan reveals amount of foreign currency bought by banks Finance 13:22
Georgia shares details of state property privatized for symbolic price Business 13:21
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 to be hosted without spectators Society 13:07
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held until 2024 Society 13:07
Georgia reports 461 new cases of coronavirus for March 2 Georgia 13:06
Failure to bring more barrels to trigger prices spiking beyond $70/bbl Oil&Gas 13:05
Turkmenistan's State Enterprise opens tender to buy electrical equipment Tenders 13:03
European Investment Bank's loan reinforces support for recovery of Georgian MSMEs Business 13:02
Accreditation of journalists for 2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starts Society 12:56
SOCAR Turkey to use IBM Hybrid Cloud Solution Oil&Gas 12:55
Changes to be made to holding of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 - Baku City Circuit Society 12:55
Iran plans to extract large amount of oil from Azar field Oil&Gas 12:52
Russian financiers to invest in textile production in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 12:51
Azerbaijan's minister of culture meets with Turkish MFA's head Politics 12:37
Agricultural work carried out in Turkmenistan’s Akhal region Business 12:36
Azerbaijan first in TOP-5 economic freedom gainers in Europe - Index of Economic Freedom report Economy 12:35
Kazakhstan reveals number of agricultural investment projects on target Kazakhstan 12:31
Turkey publishes data on cargo shipment via local ports from Iran Turkey 12:30
Azerbaijani Azerenerji reconstructing country's second largest HPP (PHOTO/VIDEO) Oil&Gas 12:28
Kazakhstan-Indonesia trade plummets in 2020 Business 12:27
Kyrgyzstan eyes importing electricity from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 12:25
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender to buy welding equipment Tenders 12:22
Kazakhstan to prepare roadmaps for implementation of investment projects Kazakhstan 12:19
Georgia reveals inflation rate Business 12:17
COVID-19 pandemic boosts popularity of cashless payments in Kazakhstan Finance 12:14
UK house price growth picks up unexpectedly in February Europe 12:11
Kazakhstan boosts imports from Malaysia Business 12:01
Turkmenistan names schedule of cargo flights to China, Germany for two months Transport 12:00
TOP-10 private companies in Azerbaijan's January 2021 non-oil export Business 11:59
French Air Liquide to produce, supply technical gases to Atyrau refinery in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 11:58
Number of projects to be implemented in textile industry in Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya region Uzbekistan 11:55
Oil and gas sector: German, Azerbaijani companies discuss opportunities in over 70 virtual B2B meetings (PHOTO) Society 11:46
Prices for Azerbaijani oil announced Finance 11:42
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy power supply units Tenders 11:42
Turkish-Iranian trade turnover rises in January 2021 Turkey 11:40
Turkmenistan introduces new sanitary, hygienic requirements for passenger trains Transport 11:39
Volume of goods received at Turkish ports from Greece disclosed Turkey 11:39
German retail sales tumble in January as lockdown bites Europe 11:36
Uzbekistan announces launch date of solar photovoltaic station in Navoi region Oil&Gas 11:33
JP Morgan Bank boosts 2021 Brent oil price forecast Oil&Gas 11:30
Assessment of cultural heritage of Azerbaijan's Karabakh must be objective - French MP tells lagazetteaz.fr Politics 11:22
Iran in favorable position to use all joint oil, gas fields – oil minister Oil&Gas 11:19
Azerbaijan shares footage from Khojavand's Dudukchu village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:16
Mckinsey & Co. says oil demand to take 2-4 years to return to 2019 levels Oil&Gas 11:09
All news