Bulgaria holds elections to 45th National Assembly

Bulgarian citizens on Sunday elect their representatives to the 45th National Assembly, the country’s parliament, Trend reports citing TASS.

At 07:00 local time, about 12,000 polling stations open in the country, where about 6.7 mln people will be able to vote by 8:00 pm. Another 465 polling stations are to open in 66 countries.

Over 3,400 observers will closely monitor the voting process, and employees of five sociological agencies intend to work on preparing the exit polls.

Due to the fact that elections are being held amid the pandemic, the closest attention is paid to the safety of members of election commissions and voting citizens. Observance of social distance, wearing protective masks and disinfection are mandatory. Persons with symptoms of cold will not be admitted to polling stations. Members of the visiting commissions who will work in hospitals or communicate with voters under quarantine will receive a full set of personal protective equipment.

The authorities mobilized about 20,000 police officers to ensure order at the polling stations.