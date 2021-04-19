UK records lowest daily coronavirus death toll since September

Britain has recorded another four coronavirus-related deaths, the lowest daily increase since early September last year, the official data showed Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It brings the total number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test to 127,274.

Another 2,963 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,390,783, according to official figures.

Meanwhile, nearly 33 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while the number of people who are fully vaccinated has exceeded 10 million.