UK reports another 8,125 coronavirus cases

Britain reported another 8,125 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,550,944, according to official figures released Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also recorded another 17 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 127,884. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 41 million people have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and over 29 million have received their second dose across Britain, according to the latest official figures.

The latest reproduction number (R number) of COVID-19 for England is between 1.2 and 1.4, according to figures updated Friday by the British Department of Health and Social Care.

The R value is the average number of secondary infections produced by a single infected person. An R value between 1.2 and 1.4 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 14 other people.