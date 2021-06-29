Poland records 1st day without COVID-19 deaths in 15 months

The Polish Health Ministry reported on Monday that no deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded over the past 24-hour period for the first time in 15 months, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of daily infections across the country is also trending down although 52 cases were reported on Monday, according to Health Minister Adam Niedzielski.

The reported COVID-19 death toll in Poland lies close to 75,000. So far, 11.7 million Poles have been fully vaccinated, giving a vaccination rate of 30.68 percent.

Poland has been gradually reopening its economy after putting restrictions in place in March due to rising infection numbers, which started to drop as more vaccines were administered.