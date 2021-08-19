Italian envoy sees huge trade, investment opportunities with Pakistan

The Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese on Wednesday said that there are vast opportunities for mutual trade and investment between Pakistan and Italy from which businessmen and traders of both the countries can reap the benefits, Trend reports citing APP.

Pakistani businessmen and traders move forward and work to promote mutual trade and economic ties between Pakistanis in Italy, he said.

Economic, trade and cultural relations between Italy and Pakistan are at an all-time high, he said this while hosting a dinner in honour of senior business leaders and Presidents of different trade chambers of the country at his residence.

While renowned business leaders including former President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Zafar Bakhtawri , Chairman Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Capital Office Qurban Ali, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Muhammad Nasir Mirza, President Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry , Umer Ashraf Mughal, President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sherbaz IIyas Bilour and Abdullah Shad Abbasi participated on the occasion.

The Ambassador informed that Italy hosts the largest Pakistani diaspora in the European Union (EU) countries.