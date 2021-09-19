British government confident of gas supply, minister Sharma says
The British government is confident that the fallout from soaring gas prices will not result in a risk to the supply to consumers, minister Alok Sharma said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
"When it comes to supply, at this point in time we feel confident that there is not a risk," Sharma, president of November's COP26 climate change conference, told Sky News.
