France reports record daily COVID-19 count

France on Tuesday reported 59,019 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a record daily count since November 2020, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the French Public Health Agency, a governmental institution reporting to the French Health Ministry, 168 COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, and 12,714 patients are currently hospitalized across the country.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported that a record daily high of 687,498 booster doses have been administered the past 24 hours, an extraordinary leap from the 105,009 doses the previous day.

"At this stage, 7 million French people have made an appointment for a booster shot by the end of December," the French government's spokesperson Gabriel Attal told radio France Inter on Tuesday.

The ministry said that a total of 11,619,831 people have received a booter shots since Sept. 1 when a booster shot campaign kicked off in France.