Another 633 Omicron cases identified in UK in biggest daily jump

Another 633 Omicron cases have been confirmed in Britain, the biggest daily increase since the COVID-19 variant was detected in the country, taking the total cases found in the country to 1,898, British health authorities said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The latest data came as experts are warning Omicron could cause between 25,000 to 75,000 deaths in England by the end of April if no extra measures are brought in.

The UK health security agency (UKHSA) estimated that if Omicron continues to grow at the present rate, the variant will become the dominant strain, accounting for more than 50 percent of all COVID-19 infections in the country by mid-December. It is also projected that if current trends continue unchanged, Britain will exceed 1 million Omicron infections by the end of this month.

Britain reports 54,073 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 10,771,444, according to official figures released Saturday.

The country also reported a further 132 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 146,387, with 7,413 COVID-19 patients still in hospital.