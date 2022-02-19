Russian president plans phone talk with French counterpart
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19
Trend:
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to have a phone talk to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on February 20, the president’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports via TASS.
"Such a talk is in the president's schedule," Peskov noted.
