Ukrainian president announced death of intelligence officer as a result of shelling

In the Anti terrorist operation zone on February 19, a Ukrainian intelligence officer, Captain Andrey Sidorov, was killed as a result of shelling, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, Trend.

"Ukrainian intelligence officer, Captain Anton Sidorov, died as a result of shelling from artillery weapons, which is prohibited by the Minsk agreements", Zelensky said.

He noted that he did not know what Sidorov thought about at the last moment of his life, and specified that the intelligence officer did not understand exactly what agenda is needed for a meeting in order to end the war in the east of our state.

"Eternal memory to him. Eternal memory to all those who died today and during the years of war in the East of our state", Zelensky said.