Ukraine reports about destruction of numerous Russian tanks in Sumy region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

Trend:

The Ukrainian army destroyed 96 Russian tanks, 20 Grad truck-mounted multiple rocket launchers, and eight fuel trucks by using Bayraktar drones near Lebedyn city in Ukraine’s Sumy region, the Ukrainian Operational Command North wrote on Facebook, Trend reports with reference to korrespondent.net.

“Russia’s 96 tanks, 20 Grad truck-mounted multiple rocket launchers, eight fuel trucks near Lebedin were destroyed as a result of artillery strikes by Bayraktar drones,” the message said. “It was a fuel station for the Russian servicemen. The positions with Grad truck-mounted multiple rocket launchers were also destroyed!”