Ukrainian presidential office confirms date of next round of talks with Russia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2
Trend:
The second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held on March 2, Adviser to the Ukrainian president Oleksiy Arestovych said, Trend reports with reference to the Ukrainian media.
Arestovych said that the staff of the delegations will be the same.
Earlier, Press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian delegation will arrive at the venue of a new round of negotiations on March 2 in the evening and will be ready for a meeting with the Ukrainian representatives.
“Our delegation will arrive in the evening and will wait for the Ukrainian negotiators,” Peskov stressed. “Our delegation will be ready to continue the conversation tonight.”
