Wearing mask again mandatory in public transport in Nice

Mayor of Nice in south France announced Wednesday the return of the mandatory wearing of a face mask in public transport, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The mandatory wearing of a face mask in public transport will be effective from next Monday and will concern the public transport system of Metropolis Nice Cote d'Azur, Christian Estrosi, Chairman of Metropolis Nice Cote d'Azur and the Mayor of Nice, told French radio RTL.

"With 200,000 more cases in less than 24 hours, we can clearly see that we are on a seventh wave which is skyrocketing and which is taking us towards a high risk for September," the mayor said.

France reported on Tuesday 206,554 new COVID-19 cases.