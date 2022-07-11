EU is not expecting Russian gas supplies to end in coming months — EC Vice-President

The European Commission (EC) is not expecting Russian gas supplies to come to an end completely in the coming months, but does not rule out such a risk, Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of an Economy that works for People, and Commissioner for Trade, Trend reports citing TASS.

"That is not a baseline scenario, but that is not the risk we can exclude," he said answering a relevant question.

Dombrovskis added that the EC is preparing emergency plans both on the EU level and on the level of the EU member-states.