Italy's Draghi outlines governing rules for post-resignation caretaker mandate

Italian outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi outlined a series of directives for members of his government to follow in the wake of his resignation, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Draghi resigned after 17 months as prime minister on Thursday, though he will continue to be Italy's head of government until Sept. 25, when a new parliamentary election is held.

Until then, Draghi instructed his government to remain engaged in dealing with current affairs of state, including the "implementation of laws and decisions already taken by parliament and the adoption of urgent acts" related to unforeseen national emergencies.

He said that the Council of Ministers will continue to meet periodically and legislators will continue to carry out technical duties, such as converting bills into laws, as they did before Draghi's resignation.

Draghi also said that Italy's participation in multilateral organizations such as the United Nations, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the Council of Europe, the Group of Seven, and the Group of 20, will continue as before, though any binding agreements will be subject to Draghi's approval.

However, Draghi said that no new laws or legislative proposals will be considered until a new parliament is elected, unless required by European Union law.

Appointments of new officials to government vacancies will be limited to those that are "strictly necessary" and cannot be postponed until the end of the caretaker government's mandate, he added.