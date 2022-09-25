Greece sends armored vehicles to demilitarized islands

Greece has deployed armored vehicles to the Aegean Islands with non-military status contrary to international law, reports said Sunday. It was noteworthy that the landing ships sent military vehicles donated by the United States to Lesbos and Samos.

The activities of Greece in violation of international law toward the demilitarized islands were observed, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

According to information received from security sources, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) performing mission flights in the Aegean detected a movement and determined that two Greek landing craft were on the way to Lesbos and Samos.

It was revealed that the ships in question delivered 23 tactical-wheeled armored vehicles to Lesbos and 18 tactical-wheeled armored vehicles to Samos. It was noteworthy that the armored vehicles were among the vehicles sent to Alexandroupoli (Dedeagaç) Port by the U.S.

Security sources described these events on Sept. 18 and Sept. 21 as the clearest indication that Greece continues to arm the islands close to Türkiye, violating their legal status.

The sources stated that weapons donated by the U.S. especially were attempted to be placed on the islands. They evaluated these aggressive actions of Greece, which is a NATO ally, as being against international law and the spirit of alliance, and as "never acceptable" against the calls for dialogue and good neighborliness.

Emphasizing that Greece has violated the non-military status of these two islands for many years and deployed weapons there, security sources pointed out that with these latest shipments, the tactical wheeled armored vehicles donated by the U.S. have replaced some of the vehicles on these islands.

Recalling Türkiye's efforts to find solutions to problems within the scope of dialogue and international law, as well as its invitations to come together for a solution, they said, "The fact that Greece does not even attend the meetings despite all the invitations and makes such provocations is a clear indicator of who is increasing the tension and who is engaged in uncompromising, aggressive and unlawful activities."