More than 150 police officers injured during marches against pension reform in France (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. More than 150 police officers and gendarmes were injured during the riots that broke out during demonstrations against pension reform in France, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports citing TASS.

"154 law enforcement officers were injured during the riots Some law enforcement officers were seriously injured," he wrote.

Darmanen noted that 111 people were detained for various violations.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, about 370 actions took place in the country, in which about 570,000 people took part, including 57,000 in Paris. Security was provided by 11,500 police and gendarmerie officers, 4,200 in the capital.