Yotpo buys Bulgarian marketing solution co SMSBump

Israeli eCommerce marketing platform developer Yotpo has announced its acquisition of SMSBump, which has developed a complete SMS marketing solution designed for eCommerce brands. No financial details were disclosed, Trend with reference to Globes reports.

With this acquisition, Yotpo is able to provide integrated solutions for reviews, visual UGC, loyalty, referrals, and SMS in one place, giving brands the unique ability to engage customers with smarter, cohesive, and higher-converting experiences across channels. The single-platform approach meets brands’ growing desire to manage their direct-to-consumer (D2C) marketing activities more efficiently and effectively.

Yotpo COO Omri Cohen said, "This is a huge win for brands looking for ways to create truly exceptional commerce experiences for their customers, and further solidifies Yotpo as a must-have technology platform for eCommerce after the Shopifys of the world. We deeply respect SMSBump, whose team shares the same DNA for speed and innovation as Yotpo, and a disruptive vision that propelled their SMS marketing solution to the top of their category."

With more than 28,000 eCommerce business customers, SMSBump is a complete SMS marketing solution allowing brands to drive engagement, improve retention, and increase lifetime value. Built to ensure maximum privacy law compliance, the solution enables brands to grow their list of opt-in followers and deploy personalized marketing messages either via advanced flow builder or existing campaigns for welcome, cart abandonment, winback, and more. The team will remain at SMSBump’s headquarters in Sofia, Bulgaria, now a Yotpo location.

SMSBump founder Mihail Stoychev said, "We are proud to join Yotpo in our shared commitment to give brands the best technology to elevate and advance customer experiences. The acquisition gives us the ability to accelerate product innovation and surface the unique synergies we can only achieve through Yotpo’s eCommerce marketing platform."

Yotpo is also launching a complete integration between SMSBump and Yotpo’s Reviews & Ratings, Visual UGC, and Loyalty & Referrals to trigger more automated workflows and segmentation capabilities.

Yotpo’s second acquisition, following their first of loyalty and referrals provider Swell Rewards in 2018, is another step towards the company’s mission to give brands the most powerful eCommerce marketing platform to spark and sustain customer relationships. Adding SMS marketing to Yotpo’s suite of capabilities enables brands to tap into a highly effective communication channel that can drive up to 25x ROI.

