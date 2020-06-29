Credit Suisse appoints new CEO for business in Israel

Credit Suisse on Monday appointed Hila Goldenberg as chief executive officer of its business in Israel, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Goldenberg, who has worked in the Israeli wealth management market for almost 20 years, replaces Doron Averbuch, the bank said in a statement.

She joined Credit Suisse in February 2017 as head of the wealth management team in Tel Aviv and franchise leader for ultra-high-net-worth individuals in Israel. Prior to this, she held a similar position at UBS Israel and headed Citi Private Bank in Israel.

Credit Suisse Israel has been offering local clients services including wealth management, investment banking and asset management since 2007.