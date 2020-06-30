Israeli cybersecurity co Cynet raises $18m

Israeli autonomous breach protection company Cynet has raised $18 million in a SeriesB+ financing round led by BluRed Partners and with the participation of the Telekom Innovation Pool (TIP), Deutsche Telekom’s strategic investment fund and Merlin International and existing investors Norwest Venture Partners and Ibex Investors. This latest financing round brings the total raised by the company to $39 million, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

The company says that the funds will be used to expand in the US and international markets and make new hires to expand its development team.

The company was founded in 2015 by Eyal Gruner, Idan Amir and Boaz Zilber. The company has 100 employees of whom 85 are in Israel. Cynet has over 200 companies in Israel and worldwide in the finance, health, government and retail sectors.

Cynet provides an autonomous breach protection platform that consolidates and automates monitoring and control, attack prevention and detection, and response orchestration across the entire environment. The company delivers these capabilities by continuously collecting and analyzing all endpoint, user, file and network activities across the protected environment.