Israel says strikes Hamas sites after rocket attack from Gaza

Two rockets fired from Gaza fell near the Israeli security fence late on Thursday before Israel launched airstrikes on Hamas sites in the Palestinian enclave, the military said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

An Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement that warplanes struck "a concrete manufacturing site used for underground infrastructure and tunnel construction" that belongs to Hamas.

There were no immediate reports of casualties on both sides.

Tensions have been spiralling over the past days as militant groups in the Gaza Strip sent balloons attached to incendiary and explosive materials into southern Israel.

Israel has carried out daily airstrikes and used artillery against Hamas sites for the past 11 days. Israel has also closed the fishing zone around Gaza and its main cargo crossing.