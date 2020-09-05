Recoveries from COVID-19 in Israel surpass 100,000

Israel's ministry of Health reported 1,712 new coronavirus recoveries on Friday, bringing the total recoveries in the country to 100,357, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Israel reached 126,419, with 1,964 new cases, while the number of active cases rose to 25,069.

The number of death cases increased to 993, with eight new deaths, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 423 to 426, out of 830 patients currently hospitalized.

Earlier on Friday, the ministry announced the classifications of all cities and towns in Israel by color, in accordance with the new "traffic light" plan decided by the government.

Thus, each local authority was declared red, orange, yellow or green, according to morbidity level.

The Israeli Corona Cabinet has decided that, starting on Sept. 7, lockdowns will be imposed on places declared red, with the highest morbidity.

The lockdowns include night curfews, traffic restrictions, limitations on shops and other businesses, and the closure of all schools and kindergartens.