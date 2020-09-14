Bahrain follows UAE in normalization with Israel

Following on from the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to normalize relations, Bahrain too will sign a peace agreement with Israel and establish full diplomatic relations with it. Israel has reaffirmed its commitment to keep the Al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem open to prayer by Muslims from all over the world, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

The crown prince of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, is due to attend the signing of the agreement between Israel and the UAE at the White House in Washington on Tuesday and to declare officially the establishment of relations with Israel.

US president Donald Trump announced the new development on Twitter and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued an official statement.

"Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal - the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days," Trump tweeted.