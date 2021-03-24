Israel reports 1,017 new COVID-19 cases, 829,689 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 1,017 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the total confirmed tally in the country to 829,689, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus reached 6,122 with 20 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 504 to 505, out of 758 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 808,869 with 1,528 newly recovered cases, while the number of active cases decreased to 14,698.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 5.19 million, or 55.8 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

The country's COVID-19 reproduction number, also known as the R number, decreased from 0.62 to 0.6.

This is a sharp decline since March 7 when the R number in Israel was 1.02.

The R number is an indicator used to determine how fast the COVID-19 is spreading, as an R number greater than 1 means that the number of patients increases at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time.