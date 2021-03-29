Israel reports 523 new COVID-19 cases, 831,906 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 523 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the total confirmed tally in the country to 831,906, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus reached 6,183 with 18 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 479 to 468, out of 669 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 816,115, with 1,610 newly recovered cases, while the number of active cases decreased to 9,608, the lowest since Nov. 26, 2020.

The new figure reflects a sharp decline in active cases since Feb. 5 when 84,784 active cases were registered.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 5.22 million, or 56.1 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.