Israel reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, 837,971 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 79 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the total number of cases in the country to 837,971, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus increased by four to 6,350, while the number of patients in serious conditions decreased from 157 to 152, out of 241 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 829,811 after 115 newly recovered cases were added, while the number of active cases decreased to 1,810.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel currently stands at nearly 5.38 million, or 57.7 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

The rate of the reproduction number, also known as the R number, currently stands at 0.82 in Israel.

The R number is an indicator used to determine how fast the COVID-19 is spreading, as an R number greater than 1 means that the number of patients increases at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time.