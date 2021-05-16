Air raid sirens go off, explosions heard in Tel Aviv
Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip have commenced a new missile strike on Tel Aviv Sunday morning, a TASS reporter at the site reports, adding that air raid sirens and explosions in the sky are heard in the city, Trend reports.
The IDF press service announced that air sirens were activated in the city and its suburbs.
